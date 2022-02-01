STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Union Budget

Union Budget 2022: New Co-operation Ministry allocated Rs 900 crore

The FM also proposed to reduce the surcharge on co-operative societies from the present 12 per cent to 7 per cent for those having a total income of more than Rs 1 crore and up to Rs 10 crore.

Published: 01st February 2022 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday announced Rs 900-crore allocation in the Budget for the newly set up Ministry of Cooperation for the 2022-23 fiscal, besides slashing Alternate Minimum Tax (AMT) on cooperative societies to 15 per cent and surcharge to 7 per cent, which nodal minister Amit Shah hailed saying it will boost the sector.

A new Ministry of Cooperation was formed in July 2021 to strengthen the cooperative movement and its charge was given to Home Minister Amit Shah.

Presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "To provide a level-playing field between cooperative societies and companies, I propose to reduce this rate (AMT) for the cooperative societies also to 15 per cent."

Currently, the cooperative societies are required to pay AMT at the rate of 18.5 per cent, while the companies paid at the rate of 15 per cent, she added.

The finance minister also proposed to reduce the surcharge on co-operative societies from the present 12 per cent to 7 per cent for those having a total income of more than Rs 1 crore and up to Rs 10 crore.

"This would help in enhancing the income of cooperative societies and its members who are mostly from rural and farming communities," she added.

However, the surcharge at the rate of 12 per cent will continue to be levied in case of a co-operative society having a total income exceeding Rs 10 crore.

"On satisfaction of certain conditions, a co-operative society resident in India have the option to pay tax at 22 per cent as per the provisions of section 115BAD of the Income Tax Act. Surcharge would be at 10 per cent on such tax," the Budget document said.

Welcoming the Budget announcements, Cooperation Minister Shah tweeted in Hindi: "Today @narendramodi ji has reduced the AMT rate in the cooperative sector from 18.5 per cent to 15 per vent and surcharge from 12 per cent to 7 per cent, ending the injustice done to the cooperative sector for decades and bringing it at par with the rest of the sectors."

This move proves the government's resolve towards realising the vision of 'Sahkar se Samriddhi' (prosperity through cooperatives), he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Budget 2022 2022 Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Cooperation Ministry budget allocation Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp