STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Union Budget

Rs 1.7 crore increase in budget for Delhi Police, boost to surveillance

Of the total allocation, Rs 259 crore will be spent exclusively on police infrastructure for the construction of office.

Published: 02nd February 2022 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi curfew, Delhi Police

Police personnel checking a vehicle during the weekend curfew, in Delhi. (Photo|ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The union budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday in the Parliament for 2022-23 allocated a total of Rs 10,355.29 crore for the Delhi Police, an increase of Rs 1,701.03 crore from the last fiscal.

A total of Rs 9,808.39 crore has been allocated for establishment-related expenditure, while Rs 287 crore will be incurred under the capital section for the installation of CCTV security surveillance system across the city as well as for the procurement of various advanced equipment for law and order modernisation.

In 2021-22, the police force was allocated Rs 8,654.26 crore. The statement further said that the funds allocated in this budget will further be utilised for the upgradation of communication systems such as cyber highway and digital trunking radio system besides implementation of Intelligence Traffic Management System (ITMS) and induction of various types of vehicles for better policing. Of the total allocation, Rs 259 crore will be spent exclusively on police infrastructure for the construction of office.

Areas to benefit

Funds allocated in this budget will further be utilised for the upgradation of communication systems such as cyber highway and digital trunking radio system besides implementation of Intelligence Traffic Management System (ITMS) and induction of various types of vehicles for better policing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police ITMS Delhi Police budget Union Budget Budget 2022 Union Budget 2022
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp