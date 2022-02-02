Rs 1.7 crore increase in budget for Delhi Police, boost to surveillance

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The union budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday in the Parliament for 2022-23 allocated a total of Rs 10,355.29 crore for the Delhi Police, an increase of Rs 1,701.03 crore from the last fiscal.

A total of Rs 9,808.39 crore has been allocated for establishment-related expenditure, while Rs 287 crore will be incurred under the capital section for the installation of CCTV security surveillance system across the city as well as for the procurement of various advanced equipment for law and order modernisation.

In 2021-22, the police force was allocated Rs 8,654.26 crore. The statement further said that the funds allocated in this budget will further be utilised for the upgradation of communication systems such as cyber highway and digital trunking radio system besides implementation of Intelligence Traffic Management System (ITMS) and induction of various types of vehicles for better policing. Of the total allocation, Rs 259 crore will be spent exclusively on police infrastructure for the construction of office.

Areas to benefit

