Budget 2022: Two-year time to revise Income Tax Returns comes with caveats

There are more unpleasant surprises in Budget 2022. For instance, allowing revision of tax return for two years is not an amnesty scheme as many thought.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Notwithstanding Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim that the Budget has imposed no additional burden on tax payers, a deeper analysis of the fine print shows that the government has not only widened the tax net but also strengthened it. 

Tax deducted at source (TDS) has become the go-to tool for the government to ensure that no one escapes the tax net. Budget 2022 has proposed TDS on sale of immovable property at 1 per cent of the transaction value or stamp duty value, whichever is higher. Currently, TDS is applicable on the consideration value of property. 

There are more unpleasant surprises in Budget 2022. For instance, allowing revision of tax return for two years is not an amnesty scheme as many thought. In fact, revision is not allowed if it leads to decrease in the tax liability, results in refund or increases the refund. The revision is allowed only in cases when the taxpayer has tax dues.

ALSO READ | Budget a blend of new-age and old-age economy

Last year's Budget had introduced a provision that said if one fails to file tax returns for two years, TDS at double the prescribed rate would be deducted on salary income, premature withdrawal of EPF, TDS on cash withdrawal. It has now been brought down to one year. This means, penalties will kick if return is not filed for one year. 

The Budget has tried to plug another loophole. The value of any freebies received during the course of business or profession, whether convertible into money or not, is chargeable as business income. However, many recipients do not report it. Budget 2022 has proposed 10 per cent TDS if the value of benefit exceeds Rs 20,000.

