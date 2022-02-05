STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Union Budget

Union Budget 2022: Experts bring up challenges ahead in pursuit of 6 million jobs

The Union Budget 2022 has received criticism as not much to tackle the employment crisis that the country is reeling under found mention in the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech.

Published: 05th February 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union Budget 2022 has received criticism as not much to tackle the employment crisis that the country is reeling under found mention in the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech.
The FM said the Union government plans to create six million jobs over the next five years. Experts say the intent is positive, but implementation will be a challenge.

The minister while addressing the media post budget said all the infrastructure projects and the production linked incentives in the 14 sectors will generate a lot of jobs in the future. Guruprasad Srinivasan, Chief Operating Officer, Quess Corp, says a major challenge is the availability of the right talent for the activities proposed across the 7 engines. 

“There is a pressing need for faster implementation of the Labour Codes, which would allow various employment models to come together and strengthen talent availability,” he adds. “We can expect almost 50% of the 60 lakh jobs the government is planning to come from these sectors by 2024-25,” says Indranil Ghosh, VP & Business Head, TeamLease Services. However, he adds, “While the intent is great, the biggest challenge will be the implementation.”

ALSO READ | Looking at the numbers and beyond in Budget 2022

Jaijit Bhattacharya, an economist, says, modern manufacturing has very low labour to capital intensity due to high automation. More jobs are created in supply chain, logistics, warehousing, exports, retail etc than in core manufacturing. Lohit Bhatia, President, Indian Staffing Federation says, the near-term benefit of 60 lakh jobs is possible with benefits under PLI scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Budget 2022 Budget 2022 Nirmala Sitaraman Employment generation FM
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp