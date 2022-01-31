STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business Union Budget

Gross FDI inflows moderated to $54.1 bn during Apr-Nov 2021: Survey

Singapore continues to be the top investing country in terms of FDI equity inflow, followed by the US.

Published: 31st January 2022 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Foreign exchange, US Dollar, Dollar notes

Image used for representational purposes only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Net foreign direct investment recorded a lower inflow of USD 24.7 billion and the gross FDI moderated to USD 54.1 billion in April-November 2021 due to sluggish equity investment, the Economic Survey on Monday said.

Computer software and hardware attracted the highest FDI equity inflows of USD 7.1 billion in April-September 2021, it added.

Singapore continues to be the top investing country in terms of FDI equity inflow, followed by the US.

"While net FDI recorded a lower inflow of USD 24.7 billion, the gross FDI inflows moderated at USD 54.1 billion during April-November 2021, compared to the corresponding period last year, largely due to lower equity investment," the survey said.

It added that measures taken by the government to put in place an enabling investor-friendly FDI policy have resulted in increased inflows.

Over the last seven financial years (2014-21), India has received an FDI inflow worth USD 440.27 billion, nearly 58 per cent of the foreign direct investment received by the country in the last 21 years (USD 763.83 billion).

The government has earlier eased the policy for various sectors, including insurance, petroleum and natural gas, and telecom.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FDI foreign direct investment Union Budget Budget 2022 2022 Budget Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp