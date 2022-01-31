Share of manufacturing came down to in FY21, expected to improve in FY22: Economic Survey

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The share of manufacturing in India's gross value added (GVA) witnessed a further fall in FY2020-21 to 14.4% but is expected to improve to 15.3% in 2021-22, according to the Economic Survey. The manufacturing sector, with an average share of 16.3% in nominal GVA over the last decade, has a dominant presence within the industrial sector.

Meanwhile, the share of the industrial sector in the nominal GVA(at current prices) was 25.9% in 2020-21 and is expected to increase to 28.2% in 2021-2022, the Survey estimated. The GVA at constant prices in the industrial sector grew at the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.53% between 2011-12 and 2019-20 while total GVA grew by a CAGR of 5.63% over the same period.

"In contrast to the steady performance of the primary sector, the industrial sector went through a big swing by first contracting by 7% in 2020-21 and then expanding by 11.8% in this financial year,” noted the Survey.

The share of manufacturing in India's GVA has seen a gradual fall in the last one decade despite a surge in private consumption demand. According to official data available, the contribution of manufacturing in India's GVA had declined to 15.1% in 2019-20, from 18.4% in 2010-11.

India now expects the manufacturing sector to grow by 12.5% in 2021-22, mining and quarrying by 14.3%, construction by 10.7% and electricity, gas and water supply by 8.5%. This improvement is on the back of industrial contraction in the corresponding period of the last financial year, noted the Survey.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the Economic Survey. The Survey estimated a 9.2% GDP growth in the current fiscal and a real GDP growth of 8-8.5% in 2022-23.

The Survey noted that the service sector, which accounts for more than a half of the Indian economy, was the sector most impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. "Although the overall sector first contracted by 8.4% in 2020-21 and then is estimated to grow by 8.2% in 2021-22, it should be noted that there is a wide dispersion of performance by different sub-sectors," the Survey said.

The agricultural sector was the least impacted by the pandemic-related disruptions. It is estimated to grow at 3.9% in 2021-22 on top of 3.6% and 4.3%, respectively, in the previous two years. This sector now accounts for 18.8% of GVA.