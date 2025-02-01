Budget rains goodies on poll-bound Bihar

MUMBAI: Keeping the assembly election in Bihar later this year, the budget was a blessing for the state as it has gained goodies, sending a strong message to the Janata Dal-United president and chief minister Nitish Kumar as his party.

With 12 MPs, the JD(U) is the second-largest ally in the ruling NDA, and its support is crucial for the Modi government, as the BJP holds only 240 MPs. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, home to the TDP—the NDA's largest ally with 16 MPs—has not received any special packages in the budget.

In the budget, Sitharaman announced the setting up of a Makhana board, financial support for the western Kosi canal and support for enhancing the capacity of IIT Patna.

She also announced that the Centre will establish a national institute of food technology, entrepreneurship and management in Bihar apart from setting up a few greenfield airports in the state.

In a more political and cultural message, the finance minister wore a saree with Madhubani paintings to present her eighth consecutive budget. This sari was reportedly gifted to her by a Madhubani artist Dulari Devi at the Mithila Chitrakala Sansthan during her visit in November 2024.