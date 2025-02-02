Budget 2025: All set to boost household sentiments

For taxpayers opting for old tax regime, they will now need to evaluate the benefits available to them, based on exemptions/deductions available with them. For example, a taxpayer with an income of Rs 24.75 lakh would be at par in the new tax regime with the old regime should the exemptions availed is Rs 8.5 lakh under old tax regime. It provides for rise in salary threshold to tax certain perquisites including overseas medical treatment, which is yet to be notified. It will be interesting to see the impact of the same on the salaried class.

The Budget proposes to raise the number of past years for which updated tax returns can be filed from two years to four years. This extension provides taxpayers with additional time to correct any errors. While there will be a progressive increase in penalties for late filings (60% for returns submitted between 24 and 36 months, and 70% for those submitted between 36 and 48 months), this measure can still be seen as a major step forward as it encourages voluntary compliance to reduce litigation.

To ease the financial burden, the relaxation of tax collected at source threshold from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh is another welcome move. The amendment in the provision to consider the annual value of the property occupied by the owner for own residence or non-occupation, due to any reason as ‘NIL’, should go a long way for taxpayers.

Divya Baweja

Partner with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP