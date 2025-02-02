Double betrayal, says opposition while BJP terms budget as visionary, empowering

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJD and Congress lashed out at the Centre for ignoring Odisha in the Union Budget even as the ruling BJP hailed it as a historic move to empower the people, middle-class and accelerate the economic growth of the country.
BJD president and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik said there was nothing in the budget to resolve the issues of price rise and unemployment that have emerged the foremost problems for the country at present.
“Today, the youth of the country are in the dire need of jobs and common people are bearing the brunt of unchecked price rise of essential commodities. It is unfortunate that two of the most pressing challenges the country is facing, have not been addressed in the budget,” he said.
The former chief minister also raised its long-standing demand for grant of special category status to the state. “Odisha has been rightfully demanding for special category status in view of numerous natural calamities it faces every year. While other states are getting special provisions in the budget, yet again Odisha’s genuine demand has been completely overlooked by the central government,” Naveen said in a post on X.
Leader of the Congress legislature party (CLP) Rama Chandra Kadam also described the budget as extremely disappointing for Odisha.
“The people of Odisha had elected 20 BJP MPs out of 21 seats to Lok Sabha. The budget does not do justice to the popular mandate the BJP got from the state. The double-engine government has failed Odisha as its name did not figure in the budget speech of the minister even once,” he added.
Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on the other hand, termed it as a Viksit Bharat budget “presenting a visionary, futuristic, statesman-like, balanced, pro-people, growth-stimulating and inclusive” outlook. “The budget also reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance minister Niramala Sitharaman’s commitment to build capacities of India’s human capital, make education more accessible and strengthen the culture of research and innovation,” he said.
Expressing his gratitude to the PM and FM for the tax relief to middle-class, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo said this visionary measure will not only empower the citizens but also fortify the economy, paving the way for brighter financial opportunities for all.
Senior BJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra, however, said the double-engine government in Odisha has given a double betrayal to the people in the budget.”
Former OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik slammed the Centre saying this is yet another budget full of hollow promises.