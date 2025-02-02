Double betrayal, says opposition while BJP terms budget as visionary, empowering

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJD and Congress lashed out at the Centre for ignoring Odisha in the Union Budget even as the ruling BJP hailed it as a historic move to empower the people, middle-class and accelerate the economic growth of the country.

BJD president and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik said there was nothing in the budget to resolve the issues of price rise and unemployment that have emerged the foremost problems for the country at present.

“Today, the youth of the country are in the dire need of jobs and common people are bearing the brunt of unchecked price rise of essential commodities. It is unfortunate that two of the most pressing challenges the country is facing, have not been addressed in the budget,” he said.

The former chief minister also raised its long-standing demand for grant of special category status to the state. “Odisha has been rightfully demanding for special category status in view of numerous natural calamities it faces every year. While other states are getting special provisions in the budget, yet again Odisha’s genuine demand has been completely overlooked by the central government,” Naveen said in a post on X.

Leader of the Congress legislature party (CLP) Rama Chandra Kadam also described the budget as extremely disappointing for Odisha.