Kerala health sector bullish on ‘Heal in India’

KOCHI: The Union budget’s proposed ‘Heal in India’ initiative is expected to enhance the medical tourism sector in the state, which has invested heavily in medical care, technology and expertise. Kerala has been a destination for foreign patients for decades and industry executives have welcomed the initiative and its capacity to further boost the sector.

Dr Azad Moopen, managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said the government’s decision to ease visa norms for medical tourism is a game changer. “Kerala has been a trusted destination for international patients. With world-class hospitals, holistic wellness treatments, and skilled medical professionals, Kerala has built a strong reputation in global healthcare. This move will strengthen the state’s position as a leading medical tourism hub and boost local businesses, hospitality and allied services,” he said.

The state has fared historically well in national healthcare rankings with low infant mortality rates, maternal mortality rates, better life expectancy and quality care.

“By positioning India as a global hub for medical tourism, with Kerala as a key contributor, the state can leverage its healthcare facilities, skilled medical professionals, and rich tradition of wellness practices like ayurveda,” said Prem Nair, group medical director, Amrita Hospitals, adding that the move to simplify visa norms for international patients aligns with Kerala’s reputation as a tourist-friendly destination, making it easier for medical tourists to access high-quality and cost-effective healthcare services.