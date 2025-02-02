Renewed push for Odisha’s MSMEs, say entrepreneurs

BHUBANESWAR: The focus given to MSMEs and startups in the Union Budget, enhancing financial support for these sectors will give a fresh impetus to their growth in Odisha, entrepreneurs and industry experts said.

CII Odisha State Council chairman Pradipta Mohanty said the priority given to MSME sector and exports will go a long way in encouraging industrial investment and accelerate economic development of both the country and the state.

“The Centre has recognised MSME sector, that employs more than 7.5 crore people and is the top most job creator, as the second engine of growth. The focus on MSMEs in the budget from classification limit raise to investment support will hugely benefit the small industry sector in Odisha,” said Utkal Chanmber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI) president Prabodh Mohanty.