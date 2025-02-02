Union Budget 2025: 7.5 per cent hike in security net with Rs 12K crore allocation

NEW DELHI: The Union Budget 2025-26 has allocated Rs 12,259.16 crore for Delhi Police, reflecting a 7.52% increase from the previous financial year.

In the budget for 2024-25, the police force had received Rs 11,400.81 crore. The latest hike in budget allocation is aimed at improving law enforcement capabilities, upgrading security infrastructure, and enhancing traffic and communication networks across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in Parliament on Saturday, emphasising the government’s commitment to bolstering security and public safety in the national capital.

According to officials, the increased funding will support various initiatives, including the development of a model traffic system, expansion of the communication network in NCR cities, modernisation of police training programmes, and the adoption of advanced technology to heighten security.

Officials said funds will also be allocated for upgrading police infrastructure, including office and residential buildings.

In the previous fiscal year, Rs 270 crore was specifically set aside for infrastructure projects within the police force. The revised estimate for FY2023-24 had pegged Delhi Police’s budget at Rs 12,128 crore, a slight increase from the initial estimate of Rs 11,932.03 crore.

The allocation for Delhi Police has seen fluctuations in recent years. The interim budget for 2024 had initially earmarked Rs 11,397 crore, which was later reduced by Rs 535 crore (nearly 4.5%). However, the final allocation stood at Rs 11,400 crore.

Meanwhile, the Union Budget this year has prioritised women’s safety, raising the estimated allocation from Rs 374.75 crore to Rs 960.12 crore. The Nirbhaya Fund has also seen an increase from Rs 180 crore to Rs 200 crore.

Key initiatives under the Nirbhaya Fund include strengthening women’s helplines, establishing special help desks in police stations, and advancing the Safe Cities Project—an initiative launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs aimed at enhancing women’s security following the 2012 Nirbhaya case.

Delhi Police is responsible for maintaining and enforcing law and order in the national capital territory of Delhi. The responsibility also includes traffic management in the city.

With rise in population, the sanctioned strength of Delhi Police presently stands at 83,762. There are 6 ranges, 15 districts and 209 police stations in across the national capital.

Today, Delhi Police is perhaps the largest metropolitan police department in the world, larger than London, Paris, New York and Tokyo.