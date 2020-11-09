STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Old Mill Road goes ‘missing’ one year after construction

While during that time, there was only mud path, now it has become more dangerous with deep pits and protruding concrete.

Deep potholes in the Oil Mill Road at Ayyappanthangal | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Ayyappanthangal Town Panchayat near Porur say they are still suffering due to lack of proper roads, stormwater drains and adequate supply of drinking water, despite the area being situated in close proximity to the city.   

“The Oil Mill Road which is one of the arterial roads in the area is in a very poor condition. It was laid only a year back but already has deep potholes” rued Senthil Kumar, a resident. The roads were laid in 2019 after a long struggle by the residents. While during that time, there was only mud path, now it has become more dangerous with deep pits and protruding concrete.

“Today, driving through the stretch without a tyre getting punctured is rare. Also, the potholes contribute to water stagnation, becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Recent rains have made commuting almost impossible for us,” said R Kalpana, another resident.

She added that accidents have also become common in the area due to bad roads. “Two days ago, when it rained in the morning, a man and his son fell off their motorbike as it skidded due to the slush. Their knees and hands were badly scraped,” she said, recounting a recent incident. 

The Oil Mill Road connects Noombal, Thundalam, Chettiyar Agaram, Vanagaram, Thiruverkadu.
Another important issue is the stormwater drain. “They look more like sewage canals now. All the petty shops nearby dispose their waste near the drain and that blocks the stormwater path. We have asked the officials to clear it.

Encroachments near the drain also have to be cleared,” said PB Sekharan, another resident, adding that the underground drainage system too is not functional, despite repeated appeals. Also, with no allocated space for garbage disposal, trash is now being dumped on any available empty space and encroachment of roads has led to traffic congestion.

Residents say petty eateries and parked vehicles occupy half of the roads. Lakes too have been encroached upon and officials are yet to react to it. When contacted, an official from Ayyappanthangal Town Panchayat said they would inspect the area to relay the roads. Also, they said action would be taken against those illegally connecting their sewers to stormwater drains.

