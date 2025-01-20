'B'lureans buy the finest things'

Renowned for his dexterity in giving traditional artistry a modern twist, and the creative force behind many celebrated looks like Oprah Winfrey's memorable pink and orange Kanjeevaram saree, the slinky jersey saree that Lady Gaga donned during her debut performance in India, and Kim Kardashian's dusty peach lehenga at the Ambani wedding, Tarun Tahiliani, is one of India's most popular designers right now. In the city recently for a showcase of his new wedding collection, 'Baaraat' with Tasva, he says, "It's very nice to be back in Bengaluru - Bengaluru is the least consumptive of the cities we work in. However, they buy the finest things."

Drawn by art since childhood, Tahiliani’s journey into fashion was anything but typical. Initially interested in architecture and later studying business, he finally pursued designing after initially working in retail. "I'm a designer who embraces all things India, pairs them with Western construction techniques in the hope of creating a new ‘Indian modern’ identity," he explains.

Tahiliani credits the birth of his new collection to a conversation with Kumar Mangalam Birla during which they noticed a gap in the market for premium yet masculine menswear. This led to a mission of bringing quality clothing at an accessible price, catering to Indian men. While staying rooted in traditional techniques of handwork and some machine work along with the use of traditional motifs, the contemporary touch comes in the structure of the drapes and from the cut and fit of the wedding fashion, making it a smooth fusion. Prioritising the comfort of customers, Tahiliani’s approach mainly focuses on modern practicality. “It is always a delight to hear from people who have tried things in front of you to say that 'we never realised that Indian clothes could be so comfortable'," says Tahiliani.