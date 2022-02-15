Relaunch of boat ops at Durga Ghat will boost tourism in Vijayawada: Minister Vellampalli

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao on Monday relaunched Amravati Boating Club (ABC) boating point at Durga Ghat on the banks of River Krishna. The Minister said permissions from several departments like irrigation, revenue and police have been made mandatory for boating operations after the boat mishap in River Godavari in September, 2019.

The government is taking necessary steps to improve tourism in the State, especially boat operations in Godavari and Krishna rivers, he said. Referring to the relaunch, Vellampalli said the facility will boost tourism in the city.

APTDC chairman Vara Prasad Reddy said 85 boats of various capacities are being operated in various water bodies in the State. Of which, the majority are under the control of the APTDC, while the remaining are maintained by private companies.