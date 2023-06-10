Islamic State module busted in Gujarat, three Kashmiri Youth and woman from Surat arrested

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Police Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested four Islamic State (IS) affiliates after dismantling a terrorist organization module in the coastal town of Porbandar. The accused, including the woman, were brought before the Porbandar court, and the court granted them all a 13-day remand.

According to the police, among the four people detained is a lady from Surat named Sumera, and one more person connected to the IS module is still at large.

Gujarat Director-General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay stated during a press conference in Ahmedabad, "We have information that some people are associated with the outlawed terrorist organization Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP). A woman named Sumera Banu from Surat was then arrested by the Surat City, Crime Branch, and ATS teams right away. Additionally, three people from Porbandar were also arrested. Items like mobile phones, computers, and tablets were recovered from them. Investigations have shown that these people are connected to the ISKP.”

DGP also stated that certain prohibited items were discovered in Sumerabanu's home. This demonstrates that she was also involved with ISKP. Umaid Nasir (Srinagar), Mohammad Hajim Shah (Srinagar), and Hanan Hayat Shoal (Srinagar) have been Arrested in Porbandar, while Zubair Ahmad Munshi (Srinagar) is still at large.

“So far, the inquiry has established that all of them were travelling from the coastline area to Afghanistan and Iran. All of them were to join ISKP's main module and receive training to attack other countries, a video of which has also been discovered.” Said Vikas Sahay

According to DGP Vikas Sahay, there are various ISIS groups. One such group is ISKP, which is named after a local location. However, it is housed under the same roof as ISIS. The organization, which includes those arrested, is internationally banned.

Harsh Sanghavi, the home minister for Gujarat, praised the Gujarat Police for the operation's success.

“The operation was carried out in accordance with the Modi administration's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. Such terror units have previously been found and destroyed.” He said

