DCP Ravi suspended over illegal case

BANGALORE: The Government of Karnataka has given a clean chit to S Ravi, IPS, the then DCP South Division, Bangalore city, over allegations that he had 'illegally' harassed a Tamil Nadu businessman.

Disciplinary proceedings which were initiated against for him for allegedly conspiring with some private individuals and 'illegally' registering a case to bring pressure on one RM Somasundaram, to settle a civil dispute relating to his landed property in Tamil Nadu, has concluded that all the charges levelled against S Ravi, are not proved during the enquiry, on the basis of oral and documentary evidences.

When contacted, S Ravi, IPS, welcomed the decision of the government and said that he was always confident that truth would prevail. "The conspiracy hatched by some jealous senior officers in the police department, to malign me over baseless allegations, thus stands exposed," he said.

The state government had decided to hold a departmental inquiry and appointed Dr S Parashivamurthy, IPS, IGP (Training) Bangalore as inquiry officer to enquire into the charges levelled against S Ravi, and Syed Ulfath Hussain, DIGP training, Bangalore as the presenting officer.

The disciplinary committee had submitted an inquiry report wherein it had concluded that none of the actions taken by S Ravi would amount to any misconduct under All India Service (Conduct) Rules, 1969.

This inquiry report was then carefully examined in detail by the government, having regard to facts and circumstances of the case and it took "a considered view that S Ravi, IPS had taken action as per the rule and on the basis of the complaint given by one Mr Chandru. The Government of Karnataka, has therefore decided to drop all the charges levelled against him, vide the government order dated 25 January 2012, which reads as follows --

"In the circumstances explained in the preamble, the charges leveled against Sri S Ravi, IPS, former DCP, south division, Bangalore city are dropped and the departmental disciplinary proceedings against him in the matter are closed."