Lok Sabha elections: Bangalore voter turn out only 50 %

The intensity of the battle in these seats perhaps has led to higher polling, according to other analysts. “The increased polling percentages in Vokkaliga belts show that the battle is intense. It is a do-or-die situation for the JD(S) owing to their own misadventures,” said A Narayana, political analyst and commentator. He added that some unpopular decisions taken by the JD(S) could have contributed to the higher voter turnout and insisted that such numbers are akin to sending out a message.