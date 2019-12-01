BBP faces land encroachment in form of burial ground

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forest Department officials face encroachments of all sorts, but on Saturday they were left dumbfounded with a different and rare case — demand for a burial land. Employees of Bannerghatta Biological Park (Zoo) were left shocked when local villagers and local politicians started creating a burial ground in the zoo land for a staffer who died on duty. This forced the management to call in the Bannerghatta police to seize the excavator and disperse the crowd. The locals then staged a protest.

Doddanna, aged around 50, had died of a heart attack at BBP on Friday. As per procedure, his body was sent for autopsy and his family was assured a compensation. Doddanna was deployed as a watcher and in-charge of solar fence management in Byrapanahalli village, his native. He had been complaining of uneasiness and stomach pain for a fortnight and was granted medical leave.

But he returned to duty on Friday despite his ill-health and suddenly collapsed at noon. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. “On Saturday morning, locals from Byrapanahalli village, panchayat members and local leaders were seen with an earthmover at Survey number 21, on two guntas of land where Mayura KSTDC (Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation) restaurant stands. They were digging the earth to bury Doddanna’s body. All efforts to convince them not to do so went in vain and hence we had to take the help of the local police,” said a BBP management official.

“Even as Doddanna’s family members said they did not want to have a burial ground there, the locals and political goons did not agree. They demanded the land there be given and even tried to misbehave. The staffers tried to convince them that the land which they were seeking was government land and such things cannot be done. But this was of no use,” the official said.

The crowd also demanded that documents be shown to them declaring that the property in contention belonged to BBP. The staffers said the revenue land was handed over to BBP in 1970 to be used as additional space for the zoo and recreation works. Thus, since it was government land it cannot be parted with for any other purposes.

The locals demanded that the land be given as Doddanna was from Byrapanahalli village and there was no land in the village to bury him. Besides the land in question was at the edge of the village and was once part of the village. They also reasoned that since Doddanna died on duty he should be buried in the aforesaid property itself.BBP Deputy Director Kushalappa said, “The Superintendent of Police had been informed to look into the case and that it was the first time such a thing had happened.”