Class 2 student hit, abused by teachers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mother of an eight-year-old girl has alleged that her daughter, studying in Class 2 in a private school, was beaten by her teachers. Basaveshwaranagar police have taken up a case and have begun investigating. According to the complaint filed by the mother, the child Aparna (name changed), who studies at a private school in Manivilas Garden, BEML Layout, was beaten by a teacher named Padma. The mother further alleges that the school staff threatened her with dire consequences and abused her when she went to question the teacher.

The incident happened on November 26, between 9.45 am and 10 am. Aparna was first punished by her class teacher in the first period and then Padma, in the second period, repeatedly beat her with a cane on her right hand, shoulder and back, leaving bruises.

When Aparna returned home, the mother noticed the bruises, and Aparna said Padma beat her. The next day, Aparna got fever from the injuries. On November 28, the mother and Aparna went to the school, and the former alleges that Padma, along with other staff — Venugopal, Shekhar and Rekha — abused her and threatened to file a complaint.

The mother said, “On seeing the bruises, teachers told Aparna not to tell anyone about it.” The reason behind this, according to the mother, is because the child was on leave on November 25. The next day, teachers asked Aparna questions from the previous day’s lesson, which Aparna couldn’t answer as she was absent.

According to an investigating officer, a case has been registered under Juvenile Justice Act, IPC Section 506 — criminal conspiracy — and IPC Section 504 — intentional insult with intention to provoke breach of peace against four staffers. The Block Education Officer of the division inspected the school on Saturday, and spoke to both parties. When TNSE tried contacting the school, calls went unanswered.

