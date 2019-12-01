Home Cities Bengaluru

Class 2 student hit, abused by teachers

The mother of an eight-year-old girl has alleged that her daughter, studying in Class 2 in a private school, was beaten by her teachers.

Published: 01st December 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mother of an eight-year-old girl has alleged that her daughter, studying in Class 2 in a private school, was beaten by her teachers. Basaveshwaranagar police have taken up a case and have begun investigating. According to the complaint filed by the mother, the child Aparna (name changed), who studies at a private school in Manivilas Garden, BEML Layout, was beaten by a teacher named Padma. The mother further alleges that the school staff threatened her with dire consequences and abused her when she went to question the teacher. 

The incident happened on November 26, between 9.45 am and 10 am. Aparna was first punished by her class teacher in the first period and then Padma, in the second period, repeatedly beat her with a cane on her right hand, shoulder and back, leaving bruises.  

When Aparna returned home, the mother noticed the bruises, and Aparna said Padma beat her. The next day, Aparna got fever from the injuries. On November 28, the mother and Aparna went to the school, and the former alleges that Padma, along with other staff — Venugopal, Shekhar and Rekha — abused her and threatened to file a complaint. 

The mother said, “On seeing the bruises, teachers told Aparna not to tell anyone about it.” The reason behind this, according to the mother, is because the child was on leave on November 25. The next day, teachers asked Aparna questions from the previous day’s lesson, which Aparna couldn’t answer as she was absent. 

According to an investigating officer, a case has been registered under Juvenile Justice Act, IPC Section 506 — criminal conspiracy — and IPC Section 504 — intentional insult with intention to provoke breach of peace against four staffers. The Block Education Officer of the division inspected the school on Saturday, and spoke to both parties. When TNSE tried contacting the school, calls went unanswered.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp