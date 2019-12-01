Committee formed to probe FSL blast  

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the chemical explosion at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Madiwala, a committee headed by an Additional Director General of Police (crime and technical services) has been formed to probe the case. The probe team also includes experts from the Indian Institute of Science. The ADGP is also chairperson of FSL.

A senior police officer from Madiwala sub-division said, “So far, we have not filed any FIR over Friday’s incident as the newly formed committee will probe the case to verify whether it was caused by accident or negligence.” An additional director from FSL has given a letter to the DG & IGP explaining what had happened in the lab, an officer said.”

Abhinav Khare, FSL director, said, “So far, we have not come to any conclusion on the samples of chemicals and what those actually are.” Seven scientific officers sustained injuries in the blast that occurred when they were testing some chemicals sent as samples by the Raichur West Division police in connection with an explosion in Raichur on October 5 in which a woman rag-picker was killed and two others were injured.

Initially, the officials claimed that a detonator caused the explosion. However, a senior FSL official said it was a chemical — Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP) — and not a detonator that caused the blast. “It is a chemical used in paints, false ceiling, Plaster of Paris and other things. If it is handled without care, it can turn into a deadly explosive. The hydrogen peroxide in the chemical can trigger an explosion,” he said.