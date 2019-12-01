Home Cities Bengaluru

Govt schools participate in Swachh Bharat Initiative

As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, volunteers of Good Quest Foundation, a non-profit, held an awareness drive at 193 government schools in Karnataka.

Published: 01st December 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, volunteers of Good Quest Foundation, a non-profit, held an awareness drive at 193 government schools in Karnataka. The programme was inaugurated by primary and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar on Saturday at KP Agrahara Government School.

In view of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, the foundation organized ‘Namma Vision 150’, an initiative to create awareness among government schoolchildren on the hazards of littering and using plastic. The programme also sought to create awareness on personal hygiene. 

Suresh Kumar said, “Bagless Day will be introduced from the next academic year as part of the effort. Awareness programmes and other creative activities can instil real life experience among schoolchildren.”
There are more than 1,000 volunteers from colleges, corporate companies and other institutions. They were divided into 150 teams and launched in schools to present the programme and to clean the school campuses.

Vinod Kumar M, main coordinator of the foundation said, “The initiative began with 800 volunteers embarking on a walkathon from the Mahatma Gandhi statue to Trinity Circle. Now, we aim to spread the message to the next generation. When we cover 193 schools, we will be able to extend these values to more than 1 lakh households across Bengaluru. This is our small contribution to clean the city.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swachh Bharat Initiative
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp