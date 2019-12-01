Govt schools participate in Swachh Bharat Initiative

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, volunteers of Good Quest Foundation, a non-profit, held an awareness drive at 193 government schools in Karnataka. The programme was inaugurated by primary and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar on Saturday at KP Agrahara Government School.

In view of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, the foundation organized ‘Namma Vision 150’, an initiative to create awareness among government schoolchildren on the hazards of littering and using plastic. The programme also sought to create awareness on personal hygiene.

Suresh Kumar said, “Bagless Day will be introduced from the next academic year as part of the effort. Awareness programmes and other creative activities can instil real life experience among schoolchildren.”

There are more than 1,000 volunteers from colleges, corporate companies and other institutions. They were divided into 150 teams and launched in schools to present the programme and to clean the school campuses.

Vinod Kumar M, main coordinator of the foundation said, “The initiative began with 800 volunteers embarking on a walkathon from the Mahatma Gandhi statue to Trinity Circle. Now, we aim to spread the message to the next generation. When we cover 193 schools, we will be able to extend these values to more than 1 lakh households across Bengaluru. This is our small contribution to clean the city.”