Grandmother kills baby girl, says father gave consent  

In a case of female infanticide, an eight-day-old baby girl was allegedly killed by her grandmother at Myadarahalli under  Soladevanahalli police station limits on Friday night. 

Published: 01st December 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 06:50 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a case of female infanticide, an eight-day-old baby girl was allegedly killed by her grandmother at Myadarahalli under  Soladevanahalli police station limits on Friday night. Based on the mother’s suspicions, the police have detained the baby’s father and paternal grandmother. According to the police, the grandmother has confessed to killing the baby.  The baby was born to Marshal, a businessman, and Tamil Selvi, a homemaker. The accused grandmother has been identified as Parameshwari. 

As per preliminary investigation, Parameshwari threw the baby from their first floor balcony into an open area adjacent to their house. While confessing to the murder, Parameshwari also disclosed that Marshal had consented to her killing the baby. 

The baby was born premature at a private hospital in Bengaluru. She also also suffered from some health issues, including jaundice. Right from the day the baby was born, Parameshwari was unhappy as it was a girl. 

Around 9 pm on Friday, Tamil Selvi gave the baby to Parameshwari and went to the washroom. When Selvi returned, she asked her where the baby was, but Parameshwari told her that she didn’t know who took the baby. She also acted as if she was searching for the baby. Marshal also joined his mother and Selvi in looking for the baby. 

After 30 minutes, Marshal called 100 and complained to the police. Soladevanahalli police rushed to the spot, and while searching, found the baby in the vacant plot adjacent to the house with severe head injuries.  When Parameshwari was subjected to interrogation, she confessed to the crime. 
 

