Karnataka govt revises postings of 107 officers of 1998 batch

As per the HC order, the state government announced the final revised list of officers in August 2019.

Published: 01st December 2019 06:41 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  At least ten officers in the Revenue Department, who were serving as tahsildars (Group B officers) have been promoted to Assistant Commissioners (Group A officers). Likewise, officers serving as Assistant Commissioners in the Finance Department were demoted to Tahsildar and Deputy Superintendent of Excise as the state government on Saturday issued the order revising posts, departments and cadre of 107 officers of the 1998-batch Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) after the court directions.

Of the 173 officers of the 1998 batch, the government made changes with regard to the postings of 107 officers as 11 have approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and 25 officers have approached the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT). Cases related to the KPSC 1998 batch were in the courts for many years after a few candidates alleged irregularities in the selection process, including examinations.

As per the HC order, the state government announced the final revised list of officers in August 2019. Meanwhile, a contempt of court case was filed as the state had not implemented the 2016 court order. According to the Government Order (GO), some officials, who were serving as Assistant Commissioner (state accounts department) has been demoted to tahsildar, those who were serving Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax), which is Group A, were given Deputy Superintendent of  Excise which is Group B post. Directions have been given to all senior officials concerned to implement the order with immediate effect. 

The 1998-batch officers selection list was announced in 2006 and in the same year, the government had issued the order on their appointments. However, after the court directions, a revised list of 1998-batch gazetted probationers was issued in August 2019, but it was not implemented. However, after a contempt of court case was filed, the government decided to issue the GO implementing the revised list.

