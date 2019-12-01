Miscreant stabs head constable in bid to escape

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A miscreant stabbed a 43-year-old head constable in broad daylight when he and his gang were caught smoking in public and creating nuisance. The incident took place in Chamundinagar in RT Nagar on Saturday. The condition of injured Nagarajaih M K is said to be stable.

A senior police officer said Nagarajaih, along with police constable Chandrakanth Shedabala, were on patrolling duty in plain clothes when they spotted the group of men at 1.15 pm. On seeing the police, the miscreants tried to escape into an under-construction building, but Nagarajaih managed to nab two of them. In a bid to escape, one of them took out a knife and stabbed Nagarajaih in his stomach repeatedly. The gang also pushed constable Shedabala. The officer said the duo had gone to the spot after a complaint from residents.