Pune student wins XIME’s B-Plan event   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vartika Tripathi, a student of Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune emerged as winner at the National B-plan competition, organised by Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) in the city. Her idea on an online platform ‘Go-to care partner’, got her the first prize and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakhs, among various innovative business ideas presented at the event.

Vartika, has created a platform to bring on board pet-parents , and facilities and trainers for better care of pets. She is developing an app and an algorithm whereby owners can have customised list of things and practices suited for their pets based on their breed, weight and age.

Sivaprakash from Kongu Arts and Science College, Erode won the second place while Chinmaya Naik from G H Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur won third place at the event. They won Rs 1 Lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively.Sivaprakash had developed a low cost hearing aid while, Chinmaya had created a technology based solution for visually impaired students — to read braille on gadgets.