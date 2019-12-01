Home Cities Bengaluru

Stray dog goes rogue, attacks 9

Nine people, including two minors aged five and 16, were injured when a lone street dog went berserk in Magadi Town near Ramanagar on Friday afternoon.  

BENGALURU: Nine people, including two minors aged five and 16, were injured when a lone street dog went berserk in Magadi Town near Ramanagar on Friday afternoon.  The stray canine attacked people near Gudemaranahalli Circle and Nanjappa Circle in Magadi Town, after which angry locals chased the dog and killed it.

Five-year-old Nandakishore was in a critical condition till Saturday morning, after which he was operated upon in a government hospital where he was recovering and said to be stable. The stray canine also entered a government college premises and attacked 16-year-old Bhumika, a first PU student, who too had to be hospitalised but is stated to be out of danger now.

Locals who initially tried to catch the dog, but it proved to be futile. They then alerted the municipality and staged a protest against the civic authorities demanding action to ensure such attacks are not repeated. Subsequently, the locals, on spotting the dog again, gave it a chase and killed it.

Forty-year-old Nanjappa, one of the nine injured, said, “Such attacks are repeating in and around Magadi, but no preventive measures are being taken. Recently, a toddler was killed in a dog attack and Ramanagar police did not bother to file a case against the people feeding the dog. The little girl succumbed to her injuries in Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru two days later.”However, in the Friday afternoon case too, no police complaint was registered, though the civic officials promised they would take necessary action to prevent such incidents.  

