Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru bizman’s car breaks down after service centre fills wrong fuel

Agarwal said the car (KA-01 MH-4686) was purchased in 2011 and he had gifted it to his father.

Published: 02nd December 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

The Mercedes Benz belonging to businessman Vikas Agarwal.

The Mercedes Benz belonging to businessman Vikas Agarwal. (Photo | EPS)

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A businessman has approached the consumer court after his car — a Mercedes Benz — broke down as the service centre refilled it with diesel instead of petrol. The centre has also allegedly refused to replace the engine.

The complainant, Vikas Agarwal, who owns Aqua Packers and Movers Pvt Ltd, alleged that he had given his car to TV Sundaram Iyengar and Sons Pvt Ltd, which is an authorised service centre on October 4, this year. He was informed that there was a problem with the car’s disk brake and the bill amount was Rs 43,725.

After repairs, he paid the bill and took the car for a test. The car, however, stalled at the gate of the service centre. On inquiring, the serviceman told him that everything was okay and that he had also filled diesel. This came as a shocker for Agarwal as his car runson petrol.

Agarwal then asked the service manager, Ramprasad, to look into the matter.Agarwal, a resident of Whitefield, told The New Indian Express that it was now almost two months and the service centre and the company were blaming each other saying that it was a human error instead of any technical glitch. “I asked them to replace the engine, but they are not ready. Thus I have filed a case against the company Mercedes-Benz and the service centre located at Hoodi near Whitefield,”he said.

Agarwal said the car (KA-01 MH-4686) was purchased in 2011 and he had gifted it to his father. The vehicle was registered in the name of his firm.

When contacted, Rajat, regional manager of Mercedes Benz India, said, “Agarwal has already contacted me a couple of times over the issue and discussions are going on. I do not like to comment anything about it at this stage.”

Ramprasad said, “Since Agarwal has approached the court, I do not want to comment. Our legal advisor will look into the case”.

Zulfi Baig, an automobile expert, said, “The engine will stop working if they fill the wrong fuel. It is possible to make it work by cleaning each part of the engine with petrol and reassembling it.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru car Bengaluru car breaks down
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp