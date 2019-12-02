Bengaluru cops open fire to rescue kidnapped boy from relative

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The KG Halli police rescued a kidnapped 13-year-old boy after opening fire at his abductor after he allegedly attacked policemen. The incident took place near Saraipalya under Hennur police station limits on Sunday morning.

The abductors had allegedly demanded a ransom from the boy’s father Zakir Ali for his safe release. The investigation revealed that one of the accused Moheen was Zakir’s relative, and it is suspected that he planned the kidnap, police said.

Clockwise from left: Mubarak who was shot at, Moheen and Ayaz. | Express

Mubarak (28), a resident of Thanisandra, was shot at, while two others — Moheen and Ayaz — were arrested. Police constable Renukaprasad sustained injuries, as Mubarak attacked him with a knife.

Police said that the boy, who studies in Class 8, had returned from school on Saturday afternoon, and had gone out to play near his home in Chinnappanapalya, Kammanahalli. He had carried a mobile phone with him. At 5 pm, Zakir, who runs a hotel in Kammanahalli, received a call from his son, but was shocked to hear the caller say that his son was kidnapped. The caller demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh for his son’s release.

“Zakir lodged a complaint with Banaswadi police and special teams were formed to catch the abductors. While the police were gathering information on the accused, KG Halli police inspector Ajay Sarathy received a tip-off that the kidnappers were in a car with the boy near Saraipalya. His team rushed to the spot and intercepted the accused at 5.50 am on Sunday. As the police team surrounded them, the accused attacked the police staff, wherein constable Renukaprasad was injured. To warn the accused, inspector Sarathy fired a warning shot, but as this did not deter the accused, he shot Mubarak in the leg. The boy was rescued and the three accused were nabbed,” police said.