Bengaluru: Two more Green Line trains to have six coaches

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From Monday onwards, two more three-car trains on the Green Line (Nagasandra-Yelachenahalli stretch) will run with six coaches.

According to an official release, the Green Line will now have eight six-car trains. In total, they will complete 53 round trips daily.

The six-car trains will run between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli or Peenya Industry and Yelachenahalli. The first six-car train will run from Nagasandra/Peenya Industry at 7.50 am and the last train will run at 8.28 pm.

The first train from Yelachenahalli to either of these stations will start at 8.31 am and the last run is at 8.37 pm, the release added.