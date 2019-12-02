Home Cities Bengaluru

Botched eye surgery: Minto Ophthalmic Hospital seeks aid for 14 more

Among them, six were found to be afflicted with partial loss of vision, while five had no loss of vision at all, and three failed to turn up for the tests.

Published: 02nd December 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Eyes

For representational purposes

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Victims of the botched cataract surgeries at Minto Ophthalmic Hospital (MOH) have finally got some relief. While a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each had been released by the state government for 10 of the 24 patients who lost their vision due to the botched surgeries, the rest, with partial or no visibility loss, are expected to get compensation varying between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh.

The MOH has requested the state government to provide compensation to them, as well as a round of eye tests on November 25, where all 14 patients were called to the hospital to check their vision by an external committee.

Among them, six were found to be afflicted with partial loss of vision, while five had no loss of vision at all, and three failed to turn up for the tests. On July 9, 24 patients underwent cataract surgeries at the hospital, but an eye gel with pseudomonas bacteria administered to them, caused them to lose their eyesight.

Director of MOH, Dr BL Sujatha Rathod, said, “The state government identified 10 patients for compensation of Rs 3 lakh each. The funds were released to the hospital’s account, and we sent the amount to the patients on November 30. Further, we wanted other patients who are affected also to get compensation and requested the state government to release funds for them as well.”

She said, “We got a positive response from the government regarding the compensation for the other patients, and they are considering it. Soon, they might have funds released to them as well.”

One of the patients, 45-year-old TK Sujatha told TNIE, “We are told that we will get the compensation by Monday, but how can Rs 3 lakh be enough for our entire life? Our jobs are lost and we can’t do anything about it now.’’

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike vice president Ashwini Gowda said, “About 17 people have filed an FIR against the hospital. Among the ten who are listed for compensation, we have not recognised three patients. We are conducting an inquiry into these patients now. So far, I’m not aware about the added compensation that the hospital has asked the government for.”

