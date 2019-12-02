Home Cities Bengaluru

Food delivery boy in Bengaluru booked for killing stray dog in HSR Layout

A food delivery boy allegedly beat a stray dog to death while delivering an order in HSR Layout, on Friday night.

Published: 02nd December 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Secunderabad Cantonment area

Stray dogs (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A food delivery boy allegedly beat a stray dog to death while delivering an order in HSR Layout, on Friday night. The accused has been identified as Teja, (25), a resident of Somasundarapalaya.

A senior police officer said, Harish K B, an animal welfare officer,  approached Bandepalya police saying that he received a call from his friend who saw a delivery boy attack a stray dog.

In his complaint, he alleged that around 8.30 pm, Teja delivered food to a private company in HSR Layout. When he came out, a stray dog started barking at him. Upset over this, Tejas started hitting it dog with a bamboo stick.

Harish told TNIE, “Since the dog was young, it died on the spot. There were other dogs in the area who were also chased away by him. My friend checked his details by contacting an employee who received the order. He shared a screenshot of his identity that was mentioned in the mobile app.”

With the help of CCTV footage and details from the food delivery company, action will be take under Section 428, the officer added.

Recently, a stray dog was shot with an air gun, by a retired NIMHANS professor Dr C Shyamsundar. The injured dog survived after being rushed to a private veterinary hospital. Jayanagar police arrested Shyamsundar but was released on the same day.

TAGS
Bengaluru food delivery HSR Layout Bengaluru stray dog
