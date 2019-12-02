Home Cities Bengaluru

Palette knife painting workshop hit among Bengalureans

The Living Walls which is hosting the workshop, is the one-stop solution for all needs, be it art education, events, workshops, art sale and rental, or art therapy.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Painting workshops have always been a hit among Bengalureans. People indulge themselves into different kinds of paintings when they get free time. Keeping this in mind, The Living Walls brings the palette knife painting art workshop for the art lovers in city.

This workshop will train people the step by step process of making beautiful art with different shapes and techniques.

This will be an exciting workshop for creative minds. At the end of the workshop, people will carry home a beautiful artwork/craft created by them. The duration of the workshop is two to three hours. Anyone who is above the age of 10 can participate in the workshop. No previous experience in art/craft is required.

The Living Walls which is hosting the workshop is the one-stop solution for all needs, be it art education, events, workshops, art sale and rental, or art therapy. This workshop is focused on aggregating the art community to make it accessible to all.

The workshop will be hosted by The Living Walls, Kumaraswamy Layout.

Time:12 pm to 2.30 pm
When: December 2
Contact: 091083 37700

