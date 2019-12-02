Home Cities Bengaluru

People’s Courts will be held across Karnataka to discuss Sacred Economy

Prasanna Heggodu, champion of the Sacred Economy concept, theatre artiste and activist, said the courts will be a platform for people to voice their grievances.

Published: 02nd December 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Theatre personality Prasanna (extreme right) and Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar water a plant during a Joint Convention Satyagraha For Sacred Economy in Bengaluru

Theatre personality Prasanna (extreme right) and Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar water a plant during a Joint Convention Satyagraha For Sacred Economy in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS, Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Highlighting the potential misuse of the local people’s movement as a representation of soft Hindutva, Narmada Bachao activist Medha Patkar warned of misinterpretation of ‘sacred’ — “Today’s fundamentalism can misinterpret the term ‘sacred’,” she said.

She urged industrial workers and those from various organisations to remember the meaning of sacred in the concept of Sacred Economy — as an economy which is sustainable, just and equitable.

Patkar was addressing a convention of workers, artisans and those from the unorganised sector at the ‘Satyagraha for Sacred Economy’ in Bengaluru on Sunday. “All those who have their hands in the soil, including small farmers, and all those who are working to produce basic needs are marginalised today. Hence, this reconstructive struggle is a must,” she said.

To understand and give voice to the people and their problems, advocates of the Sacred Economy will visit various places in Karnataka over the coming weeks and hold People’s Courts where these discussions will take place.

Prasanna Heggodu, champion of the Sacred Economy concept, theatre artiste and activist, said the courts will be a platform for people to voice their grievances.

Patkar blamed the rampant unemployment and recession in the economy on industries working for profit, and which are given concessions of all kinds by the government. Hence, the need for the “alternative paradigm” which is social as well as political in nature, Patkar said.

The people’s movement is championed by Grama Seva Sangha, a non-political organisation that has been promoting handmade goods and their makers. Recently, the movement got a shot in the arm when various people’s movements across the country began to join hands with it, in what they foresee as a larger people’s movement.

A court for weavers and landless labourers will be held in North Karnataka. Industrial workers will be heard out in Bengaluru, especially in Jigani and Peenya. A court in Mangaluru will address environmental issues and those affected by the Special Economic Zone. Peasants will be given a platform to voice their grievances in Chamarajanagar. These courts will be convened till January 30, said Prasanna.

He explained that the Sacred Economy is a means to address not just economic but also social issues of caste and gender inequalities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Medha Patkar Narmada Bachao
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp