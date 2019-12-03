CCB police raid house of Belagavi Panthers coach

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), who are investigating the alleged match-fixing in Karnataka Premiere League (KPL) T20 cricket matches, raided the house of Belagavi Panthers KPL team coach Sudhindra Shinde, on Monday.

Shinde, a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Management Committee member, is also the coach for Karnataka Under-19 cricket team. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that the police obtained search warrant from court and searched the residence of Shinde, as per the ongoing probe into the case. Sources said that Shinde had not appeared before the investigation officer even though a notice was served on him. Hence, the raid was conducted.The CCB police had earlier arrested eight people including the franchise owner of Belagavi Panthers team, Ali Asfak Thara.

