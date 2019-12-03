Home Cities Bengaluru

Jayadeva to study heart diseases in transport staffers



Published: 03rd December 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research is gathering data by screening Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) drivers and conductors, to conduct a study on the prevalence of heart diseases among them.

“Once 500 drivers and conductors are screened, we will conduct a research study on the prevalence of heart diseases including heart attacks. The bus employees are at a higher risk than other professions as the nature of their job is highly stressful. They work for longer hours and are constantly exposed to pollution and traffic and have disturbed sleep patterns. We want to facilitate early recognition of heart diseases in them,” said Dr C N Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research.

“A driver who starts his shift at 4 am, does not have time for breakfast and a driver on a night shift will have a disturbed sleep cycle. They are also addicted to tobacco. The drivers and conductors we have screened, complain of high cholesterol, hypertension, wheezing, chest pain, poor dental hygiene, all of which are risk factors for heart conditions.

We conduct treadmill test, along with blood, weight, ECG, ECHO, chest X-ray,etc,” said Dr Satish Sira, another medical professional screening the transport corporation workers.“We prescribe a diet as per each person’s shift and working pattern. If left unattended, they are at risk of developing of cardiovascular diseases in a few years,” he added.
 

