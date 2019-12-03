Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka bypolls: Dry days ahead for Bengaluru from 6 pm on Tuesday

37.82 lakh people eligible to exercise franchise in 15 constituencies across state, says chief electoral officer; 4,185 polling stations set up; 884 labelled critical  
 

Published: 03rd December 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Election officials check vehicles on Raja Rammohan Roy Road under Shivajinagar assembly constituency on Monday | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are a voter in any of the 15 assembly constituencies which are going to polls on Thursday, get ready to cast your vote. And if you want to buy liquor in any district of which the assembly constituencies are part, then do it by 6 pm on Tuesday.The Election Commission has geared up to hold polling in the legislative assembly constituencies, necessitated following the disqualification of ‘rebel’ MLAs. 

Addressing a press conference on Monday, state Chief Electoral Officer  Sanjeev Kumar said the commission made all arrangements to ensure smooth and peaceful polling. “There are a total of 37,82,681 voters on the final rolls. All arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the polls,” he said.
The district magistrates of the 15 constituencies would issue orders under section 144 of the CrPC and it was specifically clarified that it would not restrict house-to-house campaigning in the run up to polling, he said.  

“The presence of political functionaries and party workers who have been brought from outside the constituency and who are not voters of the constituency must not stay in constituency after the campaign period ends at 6 pm on Tuesday. Also, dry days have been declared from 6 pm on Tuesday till midnight of the polling day in the districts where elections are being held”, he said. This would also be in force upto 5 km beyond the boundaries of the constituencies.

There are a total of 4,185 polling stations in the 15 constituencies and 884 of them are critical. “As many 414 stations will be covered by 45 companies of the Central Armed Police Force and 805 stations by micro observers. Web cameras are installed at 206 stations, while, videographers will cover 259 stations,” he said, adding that a total 42,509 personnel have been deployed for election duty, including 2,511 of the CAPF and 11,241 policemen.

City police ready
The city police have made security arrangements in Bengaluru where KR Puram, Yeshwanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout and Shivajinagar constituencies will go to polls. City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said 2,896 local police personnel would be deployed for election security, apart from Central Armed Police Force, Karnataka State Reserve Police, City Armed Reserve and Rapid Action Force. The security responsibilities were assigned to deputy commissioners of police and additional commissioners concerned, he said. 

“There are 1,064 polling booths and we identified 238 booths as hyper sensitive. One constable is deployed in each booth and two constables in hyper-sensitive booths”, he said.
Till now, a total cash of Rs 15.92 lakh has been seized, Rao added.

FIR AGAINST BSY
CEO Sanjeev Kumar said that total 197 FIRs were registered after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force. “48 of them are related to complaints of violation of MCC. They also include an FIR against the Chief Minister,” he said.

Police strength

 DCPs-7, 
 ACPs-14, 
 Inspectors-30, 
 PSIs-68, 
 ASIs-160, 
 Head-constables-1,666, 
 Home-guards-951,
 CAPF-10 batalition, 
 KSRP-38 battalion, 
 CAR- 40 battalion, 
 RPF-4 battalion and QRT-3 teams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp