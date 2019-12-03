Home Cities Bengaluru

Passport officials clear hurdles to send Abhishek’s family to US

Even as the family of Abhishek Sudesh Bhat, a student of Mysuru, who was shot dead in California, was struggling to cope with the tragedy, they had to deal with the struggle of bringing his body back

Published: 03rd December 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

was reportedly shot dead by an unknown assailant

Abhishek Sudesh Bhat was was reportedly shot dead by an unknown assailant. (Photo | Abhishek Facebook)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Even as the family of Abhishek Sudesh Bhat, a student of Mysuru, who was shot dead in California, was struggling to cope with the tragedy, they had to deal with the struggle of bringing his body back home. While the late 25-year-old’s father Sudesh Chand and mother Nandini Aithal have passports with US visa stamp on them, his younger brother Abhishreshta Bhat’s passport was on the verge of expiry. He did not have a visa too. However, the passport issue was sorted out in 90 minutes on Monday at the Regional Passport Office at Koramangala, thanks to Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and the Regional Passport Officer Bharat Kunar Kuthati.  

Srivatsa S Bhat, the cousin of Abhishek, expressed his gratitude to the MP and the team responsible for such quick passport delivery. “Abhishreshta is leaving by train on Monday night to Chennai to get the visa stamping done at the US Consulate. After the receipt of passport, they called up the Consulate and got an emergency appointment for the visa,” he told The New Indian Express.

“My cousin called us and told us that passport renewal was a smooth and quick affair at Bengaluru. As a family, we are relieved and extremely grateful to the MP for promising to help us and delivering his words so quickly,” he added. Regional Passport Officer of Bengaluru Bharat Kumar Kuthati said that Abhishreshta was asked to come over as soon as the office opened at 9.30 am. 

“We received a communication from the MP’s office seeking help and we assured it would be done within 90 minutes. By 11 am, we handed him a renewed passport. We eased certain restrictions in order to help them at the earliest,” he said.In case of minors who need a passport, parents need to fill up an Annexure D as well as sign the scanned version of the filled-up application form. “We decided to relax it so that he could get the passport quickly,” he added.Asked if it was the quickest processing done, the RPO said that they have issued passports even within 50 minutes in the past in case of genuine emergencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp