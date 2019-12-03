Home Cities Bengaluru

We’ve taken up street lights issue with BBMP: Isha Pant, DCP, south-east

We have taken many measures to keep the citizens safe. Pink Hoysalas are assigned round the clock and mostly operate around education institutes.

Published: 03rd December 2019 06:53 AM

By Monica Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: We have taken many measures to keep the citizens safe. Pink Hoysalas are assigned round the clock and mostly operate around education institutes. Suraksha app is also very useful. You can download it and feed the numbers of anyone you trust. If you need help, you can press the panic button. Since your GPS will be on, your call will go to all the numbers and location can be traced. Lack of street lights in certain areas has been a recurring issue and we’ve taken it up with BBMP. The emergency number, 100, is also pretty effective. When it comes to patrolling, our Hoysalas are always on the road. Whenever you dial 100, they promptly reach the spot. Response time can be a problem, but if it is late at night, it is around 15 minutes. In my division, we are taking specific measures to spread awareness about self-defence. Our women staff is being trained in self-defence and they will, in return, train women from vulnerable areas. We are preparing a street play group that will spread awareness about sexual assault.

