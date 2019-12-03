Woman dies, grandson hurt as car rams them

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a hit-and-run case, a 62-year-old woman was killed and her two-year-old grandson severely injured, after a speeding car knocked them down in Kadugodi on Saturday.The deceased is Gangamma and she was living with her brothers. Injured Jagadish is recovering at a private hospital.

A senior police officer said that around 10.30 pm, Gangamma was sitting outside the house and the boy was playing nearby. Meanwhile, two men, who were learning to drive on a vacant site, rammed their car into Gangamma before ramming the boy. Gangamma’s brother rushed them to a hospital where she succumbed after a while. The condition of boy is stable and he is yet to be discharged.

