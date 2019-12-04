Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP standing committee elections postponed

This is the second time the standing committee elections have been postponed. The term of the standing committees ends at 4 pm on December 4.

Published: 04th December 2019 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

BBMP office (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Elections to the 12 standing committees which were to be held on December 4, just a day ahead of the by-polls has been postponed.

Speaking to media, Harsha Gupta, Regional commissioner, BBMP elections, said that since no one came to file their nominations, the elections have been postponed.  

This is the second time the standing committee elections have been postponed. The term of the standing committees ends at 4 pm on December 4. The first time it was postponed was when the mayor and deputy mayor elections were held.

Gupta said a meeting was held with the Election Commission to ensure that the BBMP election was not violating the model code of conduct. After it was assured that there will no violation, the date was confirmed and all parties and councillors were duly informed. 

Gupta said that the election commission had however said that the venue where the elections for the 15 by poll seats were being held should not clash with the standing committee elections. So the venue was changed from BBMP head office to Town Hall. Townhall falls in Chickpet constituency where no elections are being held and BBMP head office falls under Shivaji Nagar constituency where elections which is one of the bypoll election constituency.

Gupta said that he had received a representation from some of the political parties in November 30 to postpone it. But it was too late as already all procedures were done and notices were issued. So it was decided to go ahead with the elections. Now since no response or nominations came till the stipulated time of 11 am, the elections have been postponed. 

He added that it will take atleast 10-15 days to conduct the next elections as all procedures will have to done again.

