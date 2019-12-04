Home Cities Bengaluru

Economic slowdown bites real estate hard

Number of applications for property development projects has dipped year-on-year

Published: 04th December 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is another indicator to the ongoing economic slowdown biting the real estate sector hard. Going by the number of applications Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received in the last two years for property development projects, there has been a degrowth in construction activities.
According to BBMP data shared with The New Indian Express, while 6,693 applications were approved for low-rise structures (upto four floors) last year, the number came down to 5,875 this year (for 11 months till November end). Whereas 166 applications were received for high rise buildings last year, it has been just 60 this year (till November).

There has been a dip of 20-25% in the number of applications received and processed for high and low rise structures in the city, BBMP Additional Director (Town Planning) R Prasad told TNIE.
BBMP officials cited liquidity crunch as the reason for the situation. They also blamed the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) for creating “land locks” and not opening areas for development.
“It has also been found that land cost is increasing and young couples and entrepreneurs are no more interested in purchasing flats or homes in the city. They are no longer keen on investment in properties... This is also the reason why rents have gone up in the city. The middle-class in the city are no longer able to afford plots and homes,” said another BBMP official.

It has also been observed that property owners are not able to construct houses on plots they have bought. This is another reason for the dip in the number of applications for construction. The stringent RERA rules have also tightened the procedures. This could be another reason for the dip in number of applications, he said.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai)-Bengaluru Managing Director Kishore Jain said there is no growth in the residential real estate market. The crises non-banking financial companies (NBFC) are facing and the liquidity crush have also had an effect on real estate, he said.
Jain added that real estate has a direct link with the commercial growth of the city. According to government data, on an average around 3,000 migrants come to Bengaluru daily. Migrants make up for 40 per cent of Bengaluru’s population. Normally, those who come to the city stay in rented accommodation for at least 2-3 years, but now it is increasing to 4-5 years, he said.

6,693 vs 5,875

6693 applications were approved for low-rise structures (upto four floors) last year, the number came down to 5,875 this year (for 11 months till November end).

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
economic slowdown Real Estate
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp