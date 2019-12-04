Evening of Indian Global Music

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pancham Nishad Creatives will present a seamless weaving of an array of genres with classical being the core. The ensemble will see maestros of the music world on tabla wizard Ustad Zakir Hussain, flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, V Selvaganesh on kanjira, Patri Satishkumar on mridangam and U Rajesh on mandolin. The concert is scheduled to be held on December 4 from 7 pm onwards at Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan, near Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital, Kaverappa Layout, Vasanth Nagar.

The two main branches of Indian classical music – Hindustani and Carnatic – are similar in their fundamental approach to melody and rhythm (raga and tala), yet they are distinct traditions, distinguishable on the basis of some concepts, styles, and forms, poetry and song repertoires, intonation, ornamentation and instrumentation.

‘Classical & Beyond’ brings together the traditional Indian classical music and global music where musicians perform classical in one part and thereafter they travel beyond this traditional classical genre. All these great musicians have different musical influences that they incorporate in their sound, resulting in an impressive blend of Indian and global music when played together. The event is usually divided into a composition which gives the listener a flavour of Indian classical music which thereafter blends with the other genres of music

The concert will be a confluence of both Hindustani and Carnatic forms of music. With Ustad Zakir Hussain on Tabla and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, the audience will experience the best of Hindustani classical music. These musicians will then perform together on certain select compositions where the music travels beyond the traditional structure; the concert will also include a world-class percussion ensemble by Ustad Zakir Hussain, V Selvaganesh and Patri Satishkumar.