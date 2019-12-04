ID must for Soudha staffers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Like techies and other stafferss in private firms, employees of Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha were told to wear biometric tag badge during work hours, failing which action will be taken against them.

A circular issued by the Department of Public Administration Reforms (DPAR) under secretary, said that employees working in Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha, multi-storied building, secretariat offices, should wear the biometric identify card issued by DPAR. They have to wear this tag through out the working hours .

Circular also said that these employees were directed earlier in June and July this year, but still many had failed to obey the order. The new circular now sends another warning, making mandatory to all the employees to wear smart card ID with tag.

Security personnel at the entrance are now instructed to allow only those who are wearing it.