Lab launched for startups’ research

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has soft-launched “IoT OpenLab” – a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in IoT – in association with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The STPI will also open 21 centres in other states as well. The lab can be used by startups to carry out research and development in IoT, focused on sectors like defence, aeronautics and industries among others. Dr Omkar Rai, director general, STPI said, “The CoE is aimed to support and nurture around 500 startups over a period of five years.”