Lovers’ spat at KSR railway station gives RPF, officials a tough time

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Railway Protection Force and top railway officials had to deal with a peculiar situation at the Passenger Facilitation Centre in the concourse area of KSR railway station on Tuesday evening. A pair of lovers in their 20s got into a fight and the woman was beating her boyfriend, while officials tried to quell the situation.

The RPF sent the duo, both natives of Calicut, to the Whitefield police station at night, where a missing complaint had been registered a couple of days ago against the 22-year-old woman (name withheld). She is a nurse in a private hospital in Whitefield while her 25-year-old boyfriend, KM Shahir, runs a shop in Saudi Arabia.

“We have been in love for the past seven years. I came to India to meet her. She stays in a hostel here. I met her three days ago and after spending some time with her I asked her to go back. She refused to return and wanted to be with me,” he told TNIE.

The duo spent a night at KSR railway station and a night in a hotel room in Madiwala, he added. “Since she refused to go back to her place or call her parents, I called them up and told them that she was with me. Her family landed at the railway station and she told everyone I had cheated her. I do not know what to do with her,” Shahir added. The woman was crying and screaming loudly even as a woman RPF officer was trying to pacify her. Her family watched dumbfounded.

A relative said, “We did not know anything about her relationship with the boy and we came to Bangalore after he alerted us. She is very disturbed mentally. We were worried she was missing from the hostel.”

A railway official said that they have sent both to the Whitefield station.