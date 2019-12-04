Man knocks down traffic signal, hunt on

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police are on lookout for the driver of a vehicle, for knocking down a traffic signal pole on a stretch from Kamaraj Road to Dispensary Road Junction recently.

According to a complaint filed with Commercial Street police by Shivamahalingaraje Urs, an assistant sub-inspector with Shivajinagar traffic police station, around 4.30 am on November 28, he got an alert from the control room stating that a pole on the stretch had fallen down on the road obstructing vehicles. Urs cleared it with the help of others.

On checking CCTV footage, they could not get much information on the vehicle. The police suspect the motorist must have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

A police officer said, “The driver did not stop or alert the police about the accident. He is on the run. Since it was early when it happened, there was hardly any traffic. The cost of the pole is estimated to be around Rs 70,000.”