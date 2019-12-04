Man murders wife, cooks up story to avoid arrest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KIAL traffic police recently arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife and making up a story that she died in a road accident. The accused, Tej Singh, and his wife, Gattu Kanwar alias Deepal Kanwar (27), were living in a rented house in Hunasamaranahalli. They hailed from Jalore district in Rajasthan. Singh works in a jewellery shop while Gattu was a homemaker.

(top) Tej Singh, the car seized

by KIAL police

As per Singh’s complaint, the couple had gone out for dinner on November 16 night. After dinner, he was taking his wife to Nandi Hills. Around 12.20 am on November 17, his wife, who was sitting on the right side of the rear seat, started vomiting. Hence, he stopped the car on the service road at Bachanahalli Gate on Bengaluru-Ballari Road. As she getting down, a speeding cab knocked her down and hit the car’s door, damaging it, before speeding away. As it was dark, he could not see the colour or the registration number of the cab. He rushed her to Devanahalli Government Hospital, where she was declared brought dead, he claimed.

The KIAL police had registered an FIR based on his complaint. “However, the autopsy report revealed otherwise. Also, there was no damage to the car door. He was picked up and interrogated thoroughly. Then he confessed to have murdered his wife. He revealed that they fought over trivial issues frequently. Thus, he plotted to murder her. He took her out on the pretext of having dinner. He had asked one of his friends to book a Zoom car, which Singh used to knock her down after pushing her out. He then cooked up an accident story,” the police said.

As it turns out to be a murder case, the KIAL traffic police have transferred the case to the KIAL Law & Order police station for further probe.