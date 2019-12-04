Meet to discuss e-transportation from Dec 17-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A meeting surrounding the theme of e-mobility solutions — International Transportation Electrification Conference — will be held in Bengaluru between December 17 and 19.

Dr Arunkumar Sampath from Mahindra Electric, member of Steering committee of iTEC India said, “There will be 13 technical sessions on electric vehicles development, challenges to meet electrification of India’s transportation fleet by 2030, battery, technologies, policy requirements, pricing, etc.”Policy makers from the state and Union government will also be present, including principal secretary of Transport Department Gaurav Gupta.