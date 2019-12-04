Recreating fine tunes from Finland

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city has had a rich history of music ranging from classical to modern-day rock, and each genre has found its place with a dedicated audience. Over the years, the city has witnessed cover bands who have recreated tunes of erstwhile music legends like Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin. With an aim to recreate the magic of Finnish rock band Poets of the Fall (POTF), Bengaluru-based rock outfit Winterchild is set to head out on The Fall Tour. The tour, which kicks off on December 7, will be held in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Formed in late 2018, the band comprises vocalist Avishek Dasgupta, keyboardist Arjun Menon, drummer Ashish Kohi, guitarist Arjit Dey and veteran bassist Noel D’Gama. With the band members representing varied backgrounds, their influences range across an array of artistes and bands such as Dream Theater, Joe Satriani, Pink Floyd, Sting, Metallica and POTF. “Our idea was to pick a band which nobody was covering. Each of us has varied musical influences but POTF has a sound all of us enjoy due to their distinct melody and lyrics,” said Dasgupta

Recreating POTF tracks has been going on for nearly a year, which required repetitive jam sessions to acquire the distinct sound. “Recreating the sound of a band with two guitarists was a challenge, as compared to us having one. Let’s take Late Goodbye, for example. It’s a straightforward song on which we have improvised with a guitar solo extension. We maintain these bits throughout our set to make it quite an experience for the audience,” said Dey.

Speaking about upcoming projects, Dasgupta said the band is also working on their first set of originals. “Hopefully by mid-2020, we look forward to putting out our first single or ep. The current focus is on the tribute gigs after which, we will move to the alternate material, which is a work in progress.”

The Bengaluru leg of Fall Tour will be staged on Dec 8 at Hard Rock Cafe, St Marks Rd.